Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid has died, NC sheriffs' association announces

Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly Wednesday, NCSA president said.

His passing Wednesday was "unexpected," according to NCSA President Charles Blackwood, who is also the sheriff for Orange County, NC.

"Sheriff Reid and I started our tenure as sheriffs at the same time, and we attended the Sheriffs' Leadership Institute together," Blackwood said on Facebook. "We have been close friends for the last 10 years. Our families have enjoyed time together at NCSA events and conferences."

It is as a colleague and personal friend of Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, and in my role as president of the NC... Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office - North Carolina on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Reid was born and raised in Cabarrus County, according to his official biography.

He joined the United States Army in 1984 before being honorably discharged in 1988 when he joined the North Carolina National Guard. He became a state trooper in 1991.

Reid left the North Carolina State Highway Patrol in 2014 when he was sworn in as county sheriff.



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid. Sheriff Reid will be greatly missed. — Todd Johnson (@ToddJohnsonNC35) September 21, 2022

