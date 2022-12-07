Anson County Sheriff picked after controversy

Scott Howell will be sworn in Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the Anson County Courthouse.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A new sheriff has been selected in Anson County.

The Anson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Wednesday night to announce Scott Howell had been appointed sheriff. Tuesday night, the Board of County Commissioners in Anson County voted 4-3 in favor of Howell.

It comes after a period of uncertainty for the department. Back in September, then-Sheriff Landric Reid died unexpectedly.

Later, it was announced that Chief Deputy Howell would be the interim sheriff for the department.

Then, in October, the county's Democratic Party executive committee nominated Gerald Cannon from the Wadesboro Police Department to take over. They also wanted to award the votes that Reid would have gotten in the general election to Cannon because Reid was still on the ballot -- that was thrown out by the North Carolina Democratic Party Council of Review.

This past weekend, the executive committee tried to nominate Cannon for the position, but there were also questions about that process.

Then on Monday, an emergency meeting was held to appoint Gerald Cannon as sheriff. However, that raised questions as not all commissioners were physically there for that vote.