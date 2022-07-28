Answering your blood donation questions

The Red Cross is in need of donations, especially during the summer months when the number of people rolling up a sleeve drops.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 teamed up with the Red Cross to host a summer blood drive. It's a time when blood donations are typically slower.

In June, the Red Cross saw 12% fewer donations than they were expecting, one of the most significant monthly shortfalls the organization has seen in years.

Here in the Greater Carolinas Region, 22% fewer donations were made than expected.

If you missed today's blood drive, you can visit the Red Cross' website or call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment to donate. There are also several donation centers you can visit in the area:

Greensboro Red Cross Blood, Platelet and Plasma Donation Center

1501 Yanceyville Street

Greensboro, NC 27405

Winston Salem Red Cross Blood, Platelet and Plasma Donation Center

650 Coliseum Dr

Winston Salem, NC 27106

Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days.

If you're a first-time donor, here is what to expect: