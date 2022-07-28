Answering your blood donation questions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 teamed up with the Red Cross to host a summer blood drive. It's a time when blood donations are typically slower.
In June, the Red Cross saw 12% fewer donations than they were expecting, one of the most significant monthly shortfalls the organization has seen in years.
Here in the Greater Carolinas Region, 22% fewer donations were made than expected.
If you missed today's blood drive, you can visit the Red Cross' website or call 1-800-RED CROSS to schedule an appointment to donate. There are also several donation centers you can visit in the area:
Greensboro Red Cross Blood, Platelet and Plasma Donation Center
1501 Yanceyville Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
Winston Salem Red Cross Blood, Platelet and Plasma Donation Center
650 Coliseum Dr
Winston Salem, NC 27106
Anyone 16 and up can donate with parental consent, as long as they are in good health. You can donate blood every 56 days.
If you're a first-time donor, here is what to expect:
- After checking in, donors will answer a few questions about your health history and places you’ve traveled, during a private and confidential interview.
- You’ll tell us about any prescription and/or over-the-counter medications that may be in your system. We’ll check your temperature, pulse, blood pressure, and hemoglobin level.
- Then, the donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.
- After donating blood, you’ll have a snack and something to drink in the refreshment area.
- You’ll leave after 10-15 minutes and continue your normal routine.