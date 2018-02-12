Anthropologie is already known for its upscale offerings at relatively high prices, and people are usually willing to splurge for some chic home decor or a unique top.

However, the store's latest offering caused quite an uproar on social media. Until recently, people could buy a Decorative Birch Bundle for $42.

Though this bunch of faux sticks is "sold out" on the store's website, people still have opinions on the matter.

Never fear, twig seeking shoppers, some law students have found a fun, festive and cost effective alternative.

Despite the high cost, a certain tree-like guardian of the galaxy gave the product a five-star review.

42STICKS_1543600914617.png

