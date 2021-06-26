Anti-violence event aimed to spark change in Charlotte

The city's Safe Charlotte Plan looks into programs designed for at-risk youth and dedicating $1 million to nonprofits working in violence prevention.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte organizations are seeking solutions to violent crimes in the Queen City. The city has seen an alarming increase in homicides this year, and the devastating events have sparked a need for change.

Heal Charlotte held an anti-violence event called Stop The Violence Day, pushing for action among young Black men.

The anti-violence event held a panel discussion which was an open conversation about the rise in violence.

Stop the Violence Day is happening now in Uptown. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings is speaking during a panel discussion to talk about the issues the #Charlotte community faces. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/LEgQiAllt3 — Lexi Wilson (@LexiWCNC) June 26, 2021

"It's crazy to see the accessibility of guns, I've had kids in middle school say that, I could have a gun in two hours," CMPD chief of police Johnny Jennings said.

The efforts to curb homicides comes at a time when officials say more young Black men are getting involved in violent crimes. The city's Safe Charlotte Plan addresses that specifically, looking into programs designed for at-risk youth and dedicating $1 million to nonprofits working in violence prevention.

"What I have seen is, is the access is completely available, watch what you want to watch, play what you want to play, follow who you want to follow," Heal Charlotte founder Greg Jackson said.

Jackson said teaching peace starts at home and that violence is not a desired culture for the city. It's events like Stop The Violence Day that help offer resources and support to the community to reduce gun violence, but there is still work to be done.

"We're not doing near what needs to be done in our communities, we need to give to organizations have initiatives that work so we can break the cycle," Jennings said.

CMPD says they do anticipate an increase in homicides this summer based on previous trends.