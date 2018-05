CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that broke out in south Charlotte Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to a call of a three-story apartment fire in the 9100 block of Sharonbrook Drive. Charlotte Fire said it took 23 firefighters about 15 minutes to control the incident.

No one was hurt from the fire, Charlotte Fire said. Officials are working to determine what caused the fire.

© 2018 WCNC