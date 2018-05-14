GREENSBORO, NC - All five children involved in an apartment fire in Greensboro early Saturday morning have died according to a Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center spokesperson.

Two children died Saturday night, while three others died Sunday at Brenner Children's Hospital. An adult was treated and released from Moses Cone Hospital.

A refugee family from the Democratic Republic of Congo came to Greensboro for a better life. But this Mother’s Day, they are mourning the loss of their 5 children who died from this apartment fire. The family Pastor says the children were all under 8 years old. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/UaGHUmrGeZ — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) May 13, 2018

All the children were under eight years old and were refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to the North Carolina African Services Coalition.

Dreams for a better life were destroyed for this family. Refugees from the Congo. Five children under eight yrs old have died as a result from a house fire this weekend. Sadness & loss too large to imagine on this Mother's Day. Prayers for this family. Embrace them in love.

Greensboro Fire Department says the five kids and an adult were pulled from the burning building early Saturday morning on Summit Avenue near Cone Blvd. The fire started just before 4 a.m.

PHOTOS | 5 Children, 1 Adult Injured in Greensboro Apartment Fire

PHOTOS: 5 Kids In Critical Condition After Apartment Fire In Greensboro Five children died in an apartment fire Saturday in Greensboro. 01 / 12 Five children died in an apartment fire Saturday in Greensboro. 01 / 12

The fire department says this was a two-alarm with 18 units, including firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles responding. The investigation is still in preliminary stages and no cause has yet been found.

Friends and neighbors of the family say they're heartbroken over this tragedy.

"To see how another man, another parent like me was crying, for the babies, I was feeling so bad," said Louis Pasteur Mashengo, "We give birth to our kids so that one day they can bury us, we don't give birth to our kids so we can bury them."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY