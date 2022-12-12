'Such a blessing for us' | Nonprofit helping other nonprofits

They’re about to celebrate 20 years of helping in Charlotte -- working with 200 nonprofits a year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nonprofit that helps other nonprofits has been making a big impact across the Charlotte region - but you probably haven’t heard of it.

Apparo connects corporations with organizations that need their help. But first, they need to know who needs their help. Apparo has been in Charlotte for 16 years -- over that time they’ve worked with hundreds of nonprofits.

But they want to do more.

In a church off Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte, they’re training people for some pretty in-demand jobs. Rose Jones Edwards is the Executive Director of OMITT, which stands for On-site/Off-site Mechanical Industrial Technical Training, and she says employers are calling non-stop looking for workers.

"Absolutely they are going through the roof right now, we get calls all the time for staff these are considered occupations in demand right now," Jones Edwards said.

OMITT teaches people who were formerly incarcerated vocational and trade skills and employment readiness. They focus on HVAC, welding, electrical and carpentry training but as a nonprofit, they don't always have what they need.

Apparo has helped OMITT create and update their training computer lab and helped to solve many technical issues that have slowed down their work. OMITT is now a member of Apparo's newest nonprofit cohort program G.A.I.N. (Growth, Agility and Innovation for Nonprofits), and will be receiving new laptops and even more support in the way they use technology to spur economic opportunity in Charlotte.

"We don’t have the money which is why Apparo is such a blessing for us -- we didn’t have a computer lab a few years ago," Edwards said.

Apparo is another Charlotte-based nonprofit. Their mission is to help build up other nonprofits.

"We help other nonprofits in the Charlotte area with technology guidance advice resources education," Stephanie McKee, Apparo's Chief Technology Thought Partner, said. "We've got so many resources and connections in the community around tech and support that we were able to work with Duke Energy to fund buying laptops for OMITT and also using their skilled volunteers – their employees to set up the computers."

Edwards said Charlotte is lucky to have them.

"It's allowed us to soar, allowed us to increase our capacity with the people that we serve," Edwards said.