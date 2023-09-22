Charlotte school lockdowns may be part of nationwide hoax

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the schools were put on lockdown due to a possible armed person on campus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School were placed on lockdown Friday afternoon due to a possible armed person on campus.

CMS said the district sent out an email to Ardrey Kell parents, informing them of the lockdown, saying:

Hello Ardrey Kell families, this is Principal Jamie Brooks reaching out to inform you that the school is on a lockdown. There is possibly an armed person on campus. Law enforcement is on site. We will provide updates when we have them.

Witnesses said students and teachers who were in the cafeteria ran into the woods at the first sign of a possible threat.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers responded to the scene of Ardrey Kell and Community House investigating reports of a threat at both the campuses.

"No threats have been located, and there is no evidence of a shooting," CMPD said in a tweet during the lockdown. "At this time, both schools are on precautionary lockdown. Officers will continue to investigate these reports."

CMPD later said while its officers still cleared the buildings, "preliminary reports indicate this is a hoax consistent with hoaxes going on nationwide." CMPD said CMS will release information soon for parents to come pick up their students.

The schools returned to normal operations just before 1 p.m., less than an hour after the initial call to be locked down.

Ardrey Kell High School and Community House Middle School are about a third of a mile away from one another and are located in the Ballantyne area of Charlotte.

