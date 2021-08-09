Are you vaccinated? Why that question isn't against HIPAA laws.

Yes, your employer, a store you shop at or a restaurant you eat in can ask you the question.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Are you vaccinated? Show me proof!

Who is allowed to ask you that question? Your employer, the store you want to shop in, the restaurant you want to eat at. No, it's not a HIPAA violation. Let's explain why.

HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.

The keyword there is ‘without’. The law prevents your insurance company from telling your employer ‘without’ your consent. The law prevents your doctor from telling your health info ‘without’ your consent.

When an employer, a store, a restaurant asks you that question, you either consent and give the answer or not. You have full control if that information goes out or not.

Just keep in mind, while you have the right to answer it or not, the employer, the store, the restaurant has the right to refuse you entry if you don't answer or if the answer doesn't fit into their policy.

According to the CDC these are the entities that have to abide by HIPAA:

Covered Entities

The following types of individuals and organizations are subject to the Privacy Rule and considered covered entities: