Three teens accused of armed robbery, CMPD says

They face multiple charges, including armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers took a trio of teens into custody, accusing them of armed robbery.

According to the police, it happened around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say the teens allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven gas station on University City Boulevard and stole the victim's car.

CMPD tweeted that officers tried to stop the stolen car during a traffic stop, but the suspects drove off. Eventually, the chase led everyone to Belmont, and the teen suspects reportedly ran from the car. One suspect was apprehended after officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle in a traffic stop, which led to a pursuit by car, and then by foot, ending in Belmont.

At that point, officers took the 16-year-old suspect into custody, who they identified as the driver in the chase. Police said they recovered a ghost gun from the suspect, who was also wearing a North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor.

Police said they were able to get the stolen car back to its owner.

In a separate tweet, the CMPD stated that the other two suspects were identified on that same day after looking at the surveillance video. Officers located and arrested the two 17-year-old suspects, who police said had another stolen vehicle with them. CMPD notes this car was reported as stolen from Mooresville.

All three teens face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle. Additionally, the 16-year-old suspect is facing charges of fleeing police officers and reckless driving.

