Armed robbery under investigation at Carolina Place Mall

Police say no shots were fired during the robbery. No injuries were reported.

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a store at the Carolina Place Mall.

The Pineville Police Department says the robbery happened at a jewelry store at the Carolina Place mall. Despite initial reports of shots being fired, police say shots were not fired during the robbery.

Police also say no injuries were reported during the incident.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Pineville Police Department at (704) 889-8477.

