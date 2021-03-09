The Around the Crown 10K is back. Here's what to expect, from COVID-19 safety to traffic impacts

Half of the I-277 Inner Loop will be totally shut down for runners.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Around the Crown 10K is back in Charlotte after a two-year hiatus, with thousands of runners expected to complete the 6.2-mile race on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Race organizers say they've worked with Mecklenburg County Public Health to make sure this in-person race is safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 race went virtual as the virus spread, but organizers say the safety measures for this year's run will keep everyone safe.

MORE NEWS: Gay teacher wins lawsuit against Charlotte Catholic after losing job

Masks will need to be worn at the expo when inside the Ford Building at Camp North End; unvaccinated attendees are also asked to mask up outdoors in the area. Since the race itself is outdoors, masks are optional there, but recommended for those wanting to take extra precautions or those not yet fully vaccinated. Face coverings will be available for all participants at the start line.

Plenty of handwashing stations will also be available at the start and finish line area, along with hand sanitizer stations at the expo. Additionally, water stop volunteers will wear face coverings and gloves as they pass out water to runners. Participants who aren't comfortable with this are asked to bring their own water bottles.

From side hustle to storefront: Charlotte couple's charcuterie business taking off



Part of the race will take part on the Interstate 277 Inner Loop in Charlotte, meaning it will be shut down for part of the day to accommodate for the 10K. NCDOT says traffic control measures will start at 3 a.m. Sunday. Once the last runner has left the loop it will take a few hours to undo the traffic controls.