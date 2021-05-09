Around the Crown 10K returns to Charlotte

The event was held on Sunday, Sept. 5, at full capacity with COVID-19 protocols in place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Around the Crown 10K returned to Charlotte this weekend.

Officials confirmed the event was able to return on Sunday, Sept. 5, at full capacity after having two years off.

The event welcome runners to the I-277 inner loop.

Organizers say they took some COVID-19 precautions this year, including having face coverings available, as well as handwashing and hand sanitizer stations.

Runners told WCNC Charlotte it was great to have crowds back.

Masks were required at the expo inside the Ford building at Camp North End, but were optional during the race.

