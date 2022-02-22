Art installations along the rail trail return to South End this year

The artwork will be illuminated at dusk each night to create a magical interactive experience in South End.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rail Trail will be lit once again this year as I Heart Rail Trail: Lights returns to South End with five never-before-seen public art installations on display from March 4-20.

The festival is free and open to the public. Artwork will be illuminated at dusk each night to create a magical interactive experience in South End. Artists from the Carolinas were selected to display work at the event:

Installation Locations

1100 South Plaza | 1100 South Blvd

The RailYard Plaza | 1414 S Tryon St.

Dilworth Artisan Station Plaza | 118 E Kingston Ave

Atherton Mill Plaza & Lawn | 2102 South Blvd

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts