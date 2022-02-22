Art installations along the rail trail return to South End this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rail Trail will be lit once again this year as I Heart Rail Trail: Lights returns to South End with five never-before-seen public art installations on display from March 4-20.
The festival is free and open to the public. Artwork will be illuminated at dusk each night to create a magical interactive experience in South End. Artists from the Carolinas were selected to display work at the event:
- Oliver Lewis
- Meredith Dallas
- Kiik Create
- Arko and Luvly Moon
- Kat Sanchez Standfield and Caleb Roenigk
Installation Locations
1100 South Plaza | 1100 South Blvd
The RailYard Plaza | 1414 S Tryon St.
Dilworth Artisan Station Plaza | 118 E Kingston Ave
Atherton Mill Plaza & Lawn | 2102 South Blvd
