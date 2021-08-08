Art becomes an outlet for Columbia healthcare worker as COVID hospitalizations rise

She was one of dozens at the 'Art in the Yard' event in the Melrose Heights Neighborhood Sunday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a neighborhood of artists, you'll find many stories: The ones the paintings tell, and those of the people behind the brush.

Among the creative minds in the Melrose Heights Neighborhood on Sunday was mixed media artist Sharon Funderburk.

“I have been doing artwork since I was, like, five years old," Funderburk said.

Over the years, her pieces have evolved.

The pandemic, she said, led her bright works to darken as she and her husband, who are Columbia healthcare workers, coped with the stress of their hospitals under strain.

“At one point during the pandemic, I had done so much artwork because it was my release from being at the hospital and working," Funderburk said. "Some of it had gotten dark, more of a moody-dark feeling because of some of the things that I’ve seen. … The darker stuff I haven’t really shown too much of that. I think it’s kind of more personal.”

She was one of more than 40 artists at the 'Art in the Yard' event.

A few pop-up tents and tables away was event organizer Lila McCullough.

"I think a lot of artists have lost their primary way to share their art because the galleries were closed and Soda City wasn’t operating and there was just not a place to go to share their art," McCullough said, "This was a good way we can, and we can do it in a really safe way because we can stay separated.”

She said they plan to host it again in the fall.

While the days will be dimmer, Funderburk is hopeful there will be more bright shades to paint.