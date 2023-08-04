6 artists are bringing new life to an Uptown Charlotte artwork, and they want you to be a part of the process

"Wind Sculpture" was created by the late Jack Pentes, and was originally gifted to the city in 1985.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six artists in the Charlotte area have been commissioned by the Arts & Science Council to create replacement banners for the artwork "Wind Sculpture" in Uptown Charlotte, and Charlotte residents are encouraged to be a part of the process.

"Wind Sculpture" was created by the late Jack Pentes, and was originally gifted to the city in 1985. It's composed of six metal spheres in the shape of a pyramid, and each sphere contains a spinning disc.

It originally was located at the intersection of West Trade Street and Mint Street, and was in 2018 relocated to the intersection of West Trade Street and North Irwin Avenue.

As part of the new project, each of the six artists will create a new design for one of the discs, with the discs together representing all Charlotte City Council districts.

To accomplish this, each artist will be meeting with communities from specific districts at virtual engagement sessions throughout the month.

District 1

Dorne Pentes is the son of the original artist, Jack Pentes. He will design the banner representing southeast Charlotte.

Pentes will be meeting virtually with residents of District 1 on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 6-7 p.m.

District 2

Marcus Kiser will design the banner representing north Charlotte.

Kiser will be meeting virtually with residents of District 2 on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 6-7 p.m.

District 3

Monique Luck will design the banner representing west Charlotte.

Luck will be meeting virtually with residents of District 3 on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6-7 p.m.

District 4

Jonathan Grauel will design the banner representing northeast Charlotte.

Grauel will be meeting virtually with residents of District 4 on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6-7 p.m.

District 5

Rosalia Torres Weiner will design the banner representing east Charlotte.

Torres Weiner will be meeting virtually with residents of District 5 on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 6-7 p.m.

Districts 6 and 7

Bree Stallings will design the banner representing south and southeast Charlotte.