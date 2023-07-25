Nonprofit plans to redevelop Plaza Presbyterian Church property

Charlotte's nonprofit Arts+ will use the former Plaza Church campus to create a multi-use space for the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The closed Plaza Presbyterian Church property in Plaza Midwood will now serve a new purpose. Arts+, a nonprofit focused on arts education in Charlotte, will use the property to create a cultural campus for nonprofits, artists and the community.

In June 2022, Arts+ was one of the nonprofits who responded to the interest request for the church's property by Give Impact, a real-estate consulting firm.

"The Presbytery of Charlotte is ecstatic about this partnership with Arts+," Dr. Alice Ridgill, associate general Presbyter, said in a press release. "We are grateful that the Plaza Presbyterian Church campus will continue to be a beacon of light in the Plaza Midwood community."

The Plaza Church joined the Charlotte community in the 1920s. It housed three buildings at the intersection of The Plaza, Parkwood Avenue, and Mecklenburg Avenue.

In 2022, the Plaza's church campus and preschool ceased operations.

Arts+ leadership was aware of the location when they began their search for a permanent facility, but the timing was never quite right according to Devlin McNeil, president and executive director of Arts+.

"Our road to this Plaza Midwood property has been full of twists and turns, but ultimately, this is an incredible opportunity for Arts+ and Charlotte," McNeil said in a press release.

Arts+ has operated for over 50 years. It was located in Spirit Square since 1998. After moving out of Spirit Square in September 2021, the nonprofit searched for a new permanent home.

The Arts+ administrative offices and its additional programming are temporarily operating out of Ascend Nonprofit Solutions in Uptown Charlotte.

Although the nonprofit will redevelop the Plaza Church property, it plans to preserve as much of the original buildings while increasing the functionality and accessibility. The church's sanctuary will be reused for future performances.

"The sanctuary space is ideal for performances, and we anticipate having that available for non-profits and community groups," McNeil said.

The anticipated Art+ cultural campus in Plaza Midwood would address at least four of the eight properties of the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan, including access to affordable space for art organizations.