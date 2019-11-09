CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to "never forget" and rising attention to the terror attacks' extended toll on responders.

Below is a list of 9/11 memorials and stair climbs in the Charlotte area:

Virtual 5k and 10k Run Walk in remembrance of September 11th.

Date: Sun, Sep 1, 2019, 12:00 AM – Mon, Sep 30, 2019, 11:30 PM EDT

Location: Your choice

HOW TO COMPLETE:

1. Register for the race (Standard Participants will receive 9-11 Memorial Towers Run Finisher Medal, Official Race Bib. Race Packets will start shipping September 1st 2019

2. Choose a location

3. It’s your race! Run, Walk; indoors or outside you set the pace

4. Submit your results, earn your medal and bragging rights with your friends

5. Register for your next race!

This is a LIMITED registration event. Only 500 spots are available for this virtual challenge. Also distances will be 5k and 10k🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏻‍♀️Packets will start shipping September 1st 2019

First Responders BBQ

Date: September 11

Location: 1111 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203-5705, United States

We would like to show our appreciation for those who risk their lives to protect our community and each other.



All first responders are welcome.



This event is not open to the public. Please RSVP to emma.hale@hankinswhittington.com

Stand Tall

September 11: 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Location: Wine & Design (1419 East Blvd, Ste J, Charlotte, NC)

1419 East Blvd, Ste J, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203

Annual 9/11 Remembrance Vigil

September 11: 8:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Location: Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue

A Cornelius 9/11 Remembrance Vigil will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. The community is invited to quietly reflect and remember at the site of the Cornelius Never Forget 9/11 Monument located at Fire Station No. 1, 19729 S. Main Street, as members of the Cornelius Fire Department toll a bell marking the key moments of that day. The event is free and open to the public.

2019 CHARLOTTE 9/11 MEMORIAL STAIR CLIMB

DATE: SEPTEMBER 14, 2019

LOCATION: DUKE ENERGY BUILDING

550 South Tryon Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

ONSITE REGISTRATION AND PACKET PICKUP: 7:00 AM

OPENING CEREMONY: 8:15 AM

CLIMB START: 9:00 AM

CLIMB END: 2:00 PM

The 2019 Charlotte Firefighters 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember the FDNY firefighters, police, and EMS who selflessly gave their lives so that others might live on 9-11-2001. Each participant pays tribute to an FDNY firefighter, police officer, or EMS by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Your individual tribute not only remembers the sacrifice of an FDNY brother, but symbolically completes their heroic journey to save others. Through firefighter and community participation we can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS are honored and that the world knows that we will never forget.

Is there an event we've missed? Email us at newmedia@wcnc.com