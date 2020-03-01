CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte restaurant Week, dummed the Queen’s Feast, is almost back! It’s from January 17-26, 2020. Pay $30 or $35 (not including tax or gratuity) for a three course prix fixe meal from your choice of over 140 restaurants in the Charlotte area.

Our friends at Charlotte On the Cheap have a list of participating restaurants.

Reservations are recommended.

On the Charlotte Restaurant Week website you can browse by area or look at an alphabetized list of restaurants. From there you can follow the link for a particular restaurant and see the menu or make a reservation.

Some Facts:

Prix fixe is for dinner only.

Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.

Coupons may not be accepted at some restaurants during Charlotte Restaurant Week. Check on the restaurant.

Charlotte Restaurant Week Restaurants for January, 2020

Belmont / Gastonia / Gaston Co.

The Bottle Tree ($35)

Estia’s Kouzina ($35)

Old Stone Steakhouse ($35)

Webb Custom Kitchen ($35)

Concord / Mount Pleasant / Cabarrus Co.

73 & Main Restaurant ($35)

Basilico-Italiano ($35)

Bonefish Grill – Concord ($35)

The Speedway Club ($35)

Union Street Bistro ($35)

Cornelius / Davidson / Huntersville / North Mecklenburg Co.

131 Main Restaurant – Lake Norman ($35)

Alton’s Kitchen & Cocktails ($35)

BLOCK Bistro ($35)

Bonefish Grill – Huntersville ($35)

Cowboy Steak • Chicken • Ribs ($30)

Dressler’s – Birkdale ($35)

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Northlake ($35)

Kabuto Japanese Steak House & Sushi – Lake Norman ($30)

The Melting Pot – Lake Norman ($35)

Red Rocks Cafe – Birkdale ($35)

Sabi Asian Bistro ($30)

Cotswold

Bistro La Bon – Cotswold ($35)

Mezzanotte ($30)

Denver / Lincoln Co.

Chillfire Bar & Grill ($35)

Eastover / Myers Park

Napa on Providence ($35)

Primo Prime ($35)

Volo Ristorante ($35)

The Cajun Queen ($35)

Carpe Diem Restaurant & Caterers ($35)

Caswell Station ($30)

Fort Mill / Lake Wylie / Rock Hill / York Co.

Fish Market Bar and Grill ($35)

Lily’s Bistro ($35)

Napa at Kingsley ($35)

The Pump House ($35)

Spice Asian Bistro ($30)

Red Rocks Cafe – RedStone ($35)

Indian Trail / Union Co.

The Trail House ($30)

Carolina Prime Restaurant & Steakhouse ($35)

Matthews

Bonefish Grill – Matthews ($35)

Sante’ Restaurant ($35)

Mooresville / Statesville / Iredell Co.

The 220 Cafe ($35)

Epic Chophouse ($35)

Jeffrey’s Restaurant ($35)

On the Nines Bistro & Cocktails ($35)

Table 31 ($35)

Mountain Island Lake / Coulwood

Heirloom ($35)

Heist Brewery ($30)

Bistro La Bon – Plaza Midwood ($35)

Quail Hollow / Park Crossing

Ilios Noche – Park Road/Quail Corners [this location only] ($30)

Salisbury / Gold Hill / Rowan Co.

Morgan Ridge Vineyards & Brewhouse ($35)

Sardis Woods / Galleria

Rios Steakhouse ($30)

South Perimeter / Ballantyne / Pineville / Rea Farms / Waverly

131 Main Restaurant – Blakeney ($35)

Bonefish Grill – Charlotte ($35)

Burtons Grill & Bar – Blakeney ($35)

Civetta Italian Kitchen + Bar ($30)

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Stonecrest ($35)

Gallery Restaurant ($35)

Global Restaurant ($35)

Harper’s – Pineville (Carolina Place) ($30)

Mickey & Mooch – Arboretum ($35)

New South Kitchen & Bar ($30)

The Porter’s House ($35)

Queen City Craft and Gourmet ($30)

Sensi Italian Restaurant ($35)

Stone Mountain Grill ($30)

Ted’s Montana Grill ($35)

Via Roma ($35)

SouthPark / Foxcroft





Southwest Charlotte / Ayrsley

37SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar ($30)

Harry's Grille & Tavern ($35)



Harbor Inn Seafood ($30)