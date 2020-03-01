CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte restaurant Week, dummed the Queen’s Feast, is almost back! It’s from January 17-26, 2020. Pay $30 or $35 (not including tax or gratuity) for a three course prix fixe meal from your choice of over 140 restaurants in the Charlotte area.
Our friends at Charlotte On the Cheap have a list of participating restaurants.
Reservations are recommended.
On the Charlotte Restaurant Week website you can browse by area or look at an alphabetized list of restaurants. From there you can follow the link for a particular restaurant and see the menu or make a reservation.
Some Facts:
- Prix fixe is for dinner only.
- Menus are subject to change without notice based on product availability.
- Coupons may not be accepted at some restaurants during Charlotte Restaurant Week. Check on the restaurant.
Charlotte Restaurant Week Restaurants for January, 2020
Belmont / Gastonia / Gaston Co.
- The Bottle Tree ($35)
- Estia’s Kouzina ($35)
- Old Stone Steakhouse ($35)
- Webb Custom Kitchen ($35)
Concord / Mount Pleasant / Cabarrus Co.
- 73 & Main Restaurant ($35)
- Basilico-Italiano ($35)
- Bonefish Grill – Concord ($35)
- The Speedway Club ($35)
- Union Street Bistro ($35)
Cornelius / Davidson / Huntersville / North Mecklenburg Co.
- 131 Main Restaurant – Lake Norman ($35)
- Alton’s Kitchen & Cocktails ($35)
- BLOCK Bistro ($35)
- Bonefish Grill – Huntersville ($35)
- Cowboy Steak • Chicken • Ribs ($30)
- Dressler’s – Birkdale ($35)
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Northlake ($35)
- Kabuto Japanese Steak House & Sushi – Lake Norman ($30)
- The Melting Pot – Lake Norman ($35)
- Red Rocks Cafe – Birkdale ($35)
- Sabi Asian Bistro ($30)
- Cotswold
- Bistro La Bon – Cotswold ($35)
- Mezzanotte ($30)
Denver / Lincoln Co.
Chillfire Bar & Grill ($35)
Dilworth
Eastover / Myers Park
- Napa on Providence ($35)
- Primo Prime ($35)
- Volo Ristorante ($35)
Elizabeth
- The Cajun Queen ($35)
- Carpe Diem Restaurant & Caterers ($35)
- Caswell Station ($30)
Fort Mill / Lake Wylie / Rock Hill / York Co.
- Fish Market Bar and Grill ($35)
- Lily’s Bistro ($35)
- Napa at Kingsley ($35)
- The Pump House ($35)
- Spice Asian Bistro ($30)
Hickory / Catawba Co.
Indian Land / Lancaster Co.
- Red Rocks Cafe – RedStone ($35)
Indian Trail / Union Co.
- The Trail House ($30)
LOSO (Lower South End) / Woodlawn
- Carolina Prime Restaurant & Steakhouse ($35)
Matthews
- Bonefish Grill – Matthews ($35)
- Sante’ Restaurant ($35)
Midtown
Montford Park / Park Road Shopping Center
Mooresville / Statesville / Iredell Co.
- The 220 Cafe ($35)
- Epic Chophouse ($35)
- Jeffrey’s Restaurant ($35)
- On the Nines Bistro & Cocktails ($35)
- Table 31 ($35)
- Mountain Island Lake / Coulwood
- Heirloom ($35)
NoDa
- Heist Brewery ($30)
Plaza Midwood
- Bistro La Bon – Plaza Midwood ($35)
Quail Hollow / Park Crossing
- Ilios Noche – Park Road/Quail Corners [this location only] ($30)
Salisbury / Gold Hill / Rowan Co.
- Morgan Ridge Vineyards & Brewhouse ($35)
Sardis Woods / Galleria
- Rios Steakhouse ($30)
South End
South Perimeter / Ballantyne / Pineville / Rea Farms / Waverly
- 131 Main Restaurant – Blakeney ($35)
- Bonefish Grill – Charlotte ($35)
- Burtons Grill & Bar – Blakeney ($35)
- Civetta Italian Kitchen + Bar ($30)
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill – Stonecrest ($35)
- Gallery Restaurant ($35)
- Global Restaurant ($35)
- Harper’s – Pineville (Carolina Place) ($30)
- Mickey & Mooch – Arboretum ($35)
- New South Kitchen & Bar ($30)
- The Porter’s House ($35)
- Queen City Craft and Gourmet ($30)
- Sensi Italian Restaurant ($35)
- Stone Mountain Grill ($30)
- Ted’s Montana Grill ($35)
- Via Roma ($35)
SouthPark / Foxcroft
Southwest Charlotte / Ayrsley
- 37SOL Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar ($30)
- Harry’s Grille & Tavern ($35)
University
- Harbor Inn Seafood ($30)
- 5Church ($35)
- Aria Tuscan Grill ($30)
- BLT Steak ($35)
- Bernardin’s at Ratcliffe ($35)
- Brazz Carvery & Steakhouse ($35)
- The Capital Grille ($35)
- Chima Steakhouse ($35)
- Cicchetti ($35)
- DELUXE, The Fine Art of Dining ($35)
- Eddie V’s Prime Seafood ($35)
- Essex Bar & Bistro ($35)
- Estampa Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse ($35)
- Evoke ($35)
- Fahrenheit ($35)
- Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse ($35)
- forchetta ($35)
- Halcyon, Flavors from the Earth ($35)
- La Belle Helene ($35)
- Luce Ristorante e Bar ($35)
- Malabar Spanish Cuisine ($30)
- McCormick & Schmick’s Steaks & Seafood – Uptown ($35)
- Mimosa Grill ($35)
- Morton’s The Steakhouse ($35)
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Uptown ($35)
- Sea Level NC ($35)
- Stoke ($35)