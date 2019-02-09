CORNELIUS, N.C. — A North Carolina mother is traveling to schools and other functions in hopes of saving lives after her son died from an overdose after doing drugs laced with fentanyl.

"I'm heartbroken," Debbie Dalton said. "That's never going to change."

Her son, Hunter, died in 2016 when he was 23 years old.

"An ache. Like an actual ache that will never go away," she said as she described the pain of losing a child.

Debbie said her son took cocaine that was laced with fentanyl, the deadly synthetic pain reliever that's killed thousands of Americans.

Since his tragedy, Debbie and her husband created the HD Life Foundation in Hunter's memory.

She travels around spreading awareness in hopes of saving others.

On Tuesday, she will be at the Connection Cornelius: Organization Spotlight meeting to talk about her organization. You can hear Hunter's story there and listen to how the organization is helping the community.

It starts at 8:30 a.m. at Harvey's Cornelius on Cove Road.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC: