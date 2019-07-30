CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lyft is introducing a discounted ride program that aims to help get people to and from grocery stores, farmers markets, and food pantries.

The Lyft Charlotte Grocery Access Program is for individuals who may be impacted by food insecurity -- or are unable to easily get to grocery stores where they can buy fresh fruits, vegetables and household needs.

The project is supposed to last for six months, and is available for people in the 28208 and 28216 zip codes. People living in those areas that are eligible receive flat-rate fares of $2 on a total of eight rides per month, or one round-trip ride per week. They can use these rides to and from designated grocery stores or food pantries.

"We believe it's our civic responsibility to address key problems our communities are facing through better access to transportation, with the goal of improving city life," Lyft said in a statement.

The pilot period for the project is from August 2019 to January 2020, which gives individuals several months to give it a try.

If a ride is valued at more than $10, the rider will be responsible for the difference beyond that amount. So if a ride comes to $12, the rider would pay an additional $2 on top of the $2 flat-rate fare.

The program has a limited amount of spaces, and anyone interested in participating must sign up by Wednesday, July 31. There are online registration forms in both English and Spanish.

In order to participate, individuals need to have a cell phone, an active email address, and a working bank card to use with the Lyft app.

The program started with a pilot in Washington, D.C. last year and provided thousands of affordable rides to grocery stores for families, according to Lyft.

"Realizing the positive impact we can have in just one community, we're launching the program in more than a dozen cities across the country, including Charlotte and Mecklenburg County," Lyft said in a statement.

