Ashe County High School mourns loss of counselor, football coach

Michael Tasso was just over a week from retirement, according to the school district. He's remembered for his tremendous heart.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — A high school is remembering a coach and counselor who went above and beyond for students.

Michael Tasso, a counselor and football coach at Ashe County High School died this week, Ashe County Public Schools announced Wednesday.

Tasso worked with the district for nearly 19 years as a counselor, where district officials say he had a tremendous heart for students and used his own personal resources to help them out. He was planning to retire on Sept. 1, according to the district.

The district says Tasso will be truly missed by those at the school.

Counselors are available to provide support for staff and students impacted by his death.

