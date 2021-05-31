Asheboro man honored for helping underserved youth

Joel Leonard was recognized for his development of the first mobile makerspace in North Carolina.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Jon Hardister, NC representative for District 59 presented Joel Leonard with a state flag that had been flown over the N.C. Legislative Building in his honor over the weekend.

Leonard was recognized for his development of the first mobile makerspace in North Carolina, MAKESBORO USA, according to a news release.

The unit is packed with equipment used in manufacturing plants.

With the mobile makerspace, Leonard is taking modern manufacturing equipment into rural and underserved areas of the Carolinas to expose youth and adults to tools and equipment that can lead them to multiple careers.

Hardister also recognized Leonard’s years of working with workforce development organizations and his international efforts to help build the next generation of engineers, maintenance professionals and manufacturing employees.

The makerspace has a laser printer, 3D printer and more.

