Assault suspect barricaded in residence north of Uptown Charlotte, CMPD says

The original call was for an assault with a weapon, officers say.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police say they're trying to make contact with a man barricaded in a residence early Tuesday morning.

CMPD says the call for an assault with a weapon came in around 8 p.m. Monday night from North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard, near Johnson Street. WCNC Charlotte learned from police a woman who was assaulted had already left the scene, but met with officers and provided them with more information. The male suspect is known to her, according to CMPD.

MORE NEWS: Man arrested in Sinaloa cartel shootout that killed Union Academy basketball coach

Officers tried to make contact with the suspect, but as of writing he remains barricaded inside the residence. SWAT has been called to the scene and is responding.

Barricaded Subject at 600 block of NC Music Factory BV https://t.co/7gQlN98yNV — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 20, 2021

CMPD has asked for citizens to avoid the area as they work to get the suspect out.