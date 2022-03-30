'She just loves to come out here and compete' | Athletes prepare for 1st Special Olympics meet in 2 years in Cabarrus County

Wednesday was the first official practice held for track and field athletes as they prepare for their Special Olympics Spring Games.

CONCORD, N.C. — For the first time in two years, athletes will compete in a Special Olympics track and field event in Cabarrus County.

On Wednesday afternoon, more than a dozen athletes with special needs took to the track for warm-up and practice.

"Are you ready?" the coach could be heard asking before he told the runners at the start line to 'go.'

"Born ready!" Kelsey Leyton exclaimed.

She's a sophomore and has loved track and field for years. The teen, who has down syndrome, trains for the 100-meter dash, 4x100 relay, and mini javelin throw.

"Track and field -- it's fun," she said. "I'm looking forward to mini javelin and the relay race."

Kelsey Leyton is one of several athletes who will compete in the Cabarrus County Special Olympics Spring Games on April 6 and April 7.

"Athletes like Kelsey are just like anybody else," her mother, Terri, said as she watched on at practice. "She just loves to come out here and compete like any other 10th grader would want to do."

Kelsey Leyton and her friends have been sidelined for two years as COVID-19 stopped practices, track meets, and other ways of connecting and having fun.

"It was frustrating," her mother Terri said. "There was not a lot of competition going on."

It's what makes being back on the track so special for Kelsey Leyton. It's a chance for her and her friends to practice, have fun and also socialize after shutdowns and precautions.

For her mom, watching her daughter in her element never gets old.

"Sometimes it's really emotional because you didn't know when you got that diagnosis 17 years ago whether this was a possibility," Terri said.

Kelsey's ability has already been proven. The competitive athlete has won countless medals in several different meets.

"She loves nothing more than to get medals," Terri said laughing.

When asked how many she's won, Kelsey Leyton smiled and said, "I'm not sure. Too many to count!"

Kelsey Leyton's chase for more medals will continue at the Spring Games and at the USA Games, where she will be one of 75 athletes representing North Carolina. The event will be held at Disney World in Florida in June.

"It's exciting," she said.

"We're all just so excited," her mother added.

But first, the focus is on next week's meet -- a meet two years in the making that's sure to have several athletes anxiously waiting at the start line.

The Cabarrus County Spring Games will be on April 6 for adult, middle school and high school students. Elementary school athletes will compete on April 7.

The games will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center.