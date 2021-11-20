Atlanta Airport: 3 injured after passenger's gun discharged during bag search, TSA says

The situation unfolded at the airport Saturday afternoon.

ATLANTA — Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after a passenger's weapon discharged at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration said in a statement.

The incident, which happened in the Atlanta airport's screening area around 1:30 p.m. local time, caused an evident, widespread panic as all departures were halted and passengers were evacuated.

Atlanta Police Department had previously said no injuries were reported. It is unclear from the TSA statement how the injuries occurred.

TSA said the incident began with a bag search when an agent at the checkpoint identified a prohibited item via the X-Ray.

According to the released statement, the TSA agent "advised the passenger not to touch the property, and as he opened the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it discharged."

TSA said the passenger then fled the area and ran out of the airport exit.

The Atlanta Airport had tweeted earlier Saturday afternoon there was not an active shooter at the airport, which was also confirmed in the TSA release.

"There is not an active shooter. There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel," the airport tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, the airport said that a "weapon accidentally discharged at ATL's screening area." At that time, officials had not provided further details on the circumstances of the discharge.

A little before 3:30 p.m., the airport said officials had given an all-clear and that "normal operations are beginning."

Social media posts showed an evident panic caused by confusion following the discharge. Numerous accounts of passengers fleeing the airport were posted to social media.

One passenger, BYU professor Eva Witesman, tweeted she was waiting for the plane train when she heard "yelling and people rushing down the escalator from the security area" amid rumors of an active shooter. One video posted to social media showed numerous people on the ground in the security area, with cordons scattered about.

Videos and pictures showed passengers streaming off planes onto the tarmac, and being stuck waiting around terminals or in the airport hallways between plane train stops.

"The Wire" actor Tray Chaney posted a video to Twitter from the airport, saying he saw people crying, "everybody scattering, running for their life."

One video showed abandoned bags and seating areas in disarray following the panic: