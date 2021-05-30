Atlanta Police looking for critical missing girl taken by dad after he allegedly stabbed her mom

APD says two-year-old Tamar Massey was last seen at 4 a.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say they're searching for a two-year-old girl who was taken by her father early Saturday morning after he allegedly stabbed her mom during a dispute.

APD said they're trying to find Tamar Massey and her father, 24-year-old Tremayne Hines.

"The mother is seriously injured in the assault and charges are pending against Hines," a police statement said.

Tamar was last seen at 4:00 a.m. at a location on Eppworth St. SW in the Oakland City neighborhood of southwest Atlanta.

She was wearing a printed shirt and pink pants, police said.

Her father, Hines, was described as 6-foot-1 and originally wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and carrying a backpack, but police said he changed and "may now be wearing a brown suit jacket and a bucket style hat with flower design on it."

Police said it was possible he may be on foot and could have used MARTA to leave the area. They said he does not have a car.