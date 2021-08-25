Atlanta Pride parade canceled due to increase in COVID cases

The events have generally attracted more than 350,000 people.

ATLANTA — After missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Pride Committee hoped to bring back the iconic parade and other events in 2021. However, due to an increase in cases with the delta variant, they announced Wednesday that all in-person events would be canceled.

The parade and other events surrounding Atlanta Pride have attracted more than 350,000 people into the city.

The City of Atlanta has maintained its moratorium on events over 50,000 people.

"Although we are saddened by this decision, we are confident that this is the right decision for the health and wellness of the community," organizers said in a statement.

Atlanta Pride was scheduled for October 9 and 10.