Victims’ families speak out at rally marking one year since Atlanta spa shootings

The rally calls for Americans to recognize the hate Asian Americans face.

ATLANTA — One year after the spa shootings in Atlanta, groups of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders along with supporters filled the Freight Depot downtown.

Many of the AAPI groups at the rally had been together for years, others formed after the Atlanta spa shootings last March.

"Justice for Asian women! Stop Asian hate! Break the silence!" yelled supporters at the rally.

Speakers on a stage in front marked a year since the tragedy with a message.

“We demand action yesterday, today, tomorrow, and every day here and after. We stand together because enough is enough!" one supporter said.

Victims' family members share their loss like Robert Peterson the son of Yong Ae Yue.

“Mom would want you to see that she could've been your mother, your neighbor, your sister, or friend, and for many in the audience today she could have been you,” Peterson said.

Michael Webb was married to Xiaojie Tan for 10 years.

“I think about what Xiaojie he must've gone through in those few minutes all the time,” Webb said.

The rally calls for Americans to recognize the hate Asian Americans face.

“I didn't realize there was a tremendous increase in violence against Asians until this happened since then I've done a lot of research …and realize it's at an epidemic proportion,” Webb said.

Organizers hope this rally helps keep the movement going.

"If my mother was here right now she would just want me to say …thank you,” Peterson said.