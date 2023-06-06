Atrium Health MED-1 to deploy for a 3-day disaster training scenario

According to Atrium Health, this will be the first training of this magnitude since before the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health’s mobile emergency department, MED-1, will deploy for a three-day training scenario starting Tuesday.

According to Atrium Health, this will be the first training of this magnitude since before the pandemic. The training is designed to achieve several objectives for the healthcare system and MED-1 teammates, including invaluable practice setting up, operating and breaking down this first-of-its-kind hospital on wheels.

Owned by Atrium Health and based in Charlotte, Atrium Health MED-1 can serve as a mobile hospital, designed to provide comprehensive patient care at the site of a natural disaster, mass casualty incident or community event.

