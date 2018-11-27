CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Atrium Health announced Tuesday that its AccuDoc system was hacked and may have compromised the personal information of millions of patients.

According to Atrium Health, the AccuDoc system is a billing vendor that provides billing services to health care providers, including Atrium Health.

The breach occurred between September 22 and September 29 and AccuDoc informed Atrium Health of the breach on October 1.

Based on an investigation Atrium Health believes that hackers may have accessed information such as first and last names, dates of birth, addresses, social security numbers, insurance policy information, account service and medical record numbers.

Atrium Health said no medical records were involved in the breach.

According to a statement roughly 700,000 social security numbers were involved.

Atrium Health says the information was accessed, but never downloaded.

This incident may have involved personal information provided in connection with payment for health services at an Atrium Health location (formerly Carolinas HealthCare System) and at locations managed by Atrium Health, including Blue Ridge HealthCare System, Columbus Regional Health Network, NHRMC (New Hanover Regional Medical Center) Physician Group, Scotland Physicians Network, and St. Luke’s Physician Network (collectively, the “Managed Locations”).

Anyone with questions can call 1-888-228-5726 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday-Friday.

