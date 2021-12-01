Atrium Health opens community-based virtual care clinic in Shelby

The clinic is located at 1205 Northside Drive and is open to the public.

SHELBY, N.C. — Additional healthcare opportunities are now available in Cleveland County.

Atrium Health announced this week the creation of a community-based virtual clinic at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church's Community Life Center located at 1205 Northside Drive in Shelby.

The clinic gives people who may not have a primary care physician, or access to video livestream opportunities, a chance to have a virtual visit with an Atrium Health physician or advanced practice provider. An assistant will also be available at the clinic to help.

According to the health system, the clinic is part of an effort to improve health equity among communities that have struggled with access to care. It is geared to help people with non-emergency medical needs.

A provider is able to use equipment to diagnose and treat minor conditions like allergies, sore throat, ear pain or stomach aches. The provider can send in prescriptions, if needed.

Dr. Patty Grinton, medical director for Atrium Health Community Based Virtual Care, said the response to the clinic in Shelby has been great so far since opening on Monday, Dec. 13.

"We see this as an initial pilot for how to improve access to care in rural setting throughout the entire state of North Carolina. So really, this will serve as our gold standard," Grinton said. "It has received incredible community engagement. As we study the program, and the impact is has on our community members, we will scale this to our rural settings throughout North Carolina."

People are able to make appointments or walk right into the clinic. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, patients should call 704-487-7784. While several insurance plans cover virtual care visits, Atrium says some visits could be subject to co-pays and deductibles, depending on the plan.

Financial assistance may also be available for people without insurance.

"The community-based virtual care clinic will help improve health outcomes for our friends and neighbors in this community,” Rev. Lamont Littlejohn, servant pastor and teacher at Mt. Calvary, said in a statement issued to WCNC Charlotte. “Their health and well-being matter and Atrium Health recognizes the importance of making it easy for everyone to access the care they need.”

Atrium's virtual care clinic has grown from a pilot program at Graham Elementary School to operating in more than 70 locations in four counties: Cabarrus, Cleveland, Lincoln and Mecklenburg.