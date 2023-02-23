x
Atrium Health University placed on restricted access, early morning Thursday

At this time, no visitors are allowed in the emergency department, hospital representatives say
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health in University was placed on "restricted access", early morning, Thursday. 

Hospital representatives say no visitors are allowed in the emergency department at this time.

Hospital representatives also say two people came in with gunshot wounds around the time, causing the emergency department to go on restricted access. 

The first patient came in around 3:35 a.m. and the second patient came in around 3:48 a.m. There is no information on the patients or their condition at this time.

