Atrium Health University placed on restricted access, early morning Thursday

At this time, no visitors are allowed in the emergency department, hospital representatives say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health in University was placed on "restricted access", early morning, Thursday.

Hospital representatives say no visitors are allowed in the emergency department at this time.

Hospital representatives also say two people came in with gunshot wounds around the time, causing the emergency department to go on restricted access.

The first patient came in around 3:35 a.m. and the second patient came in around 3:48 a.m. There is no information on the patients or their condition at this time.

Come back to this page or go to the WCNC App to stay updated.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts