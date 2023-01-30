Atrium Health website suffers hack in nationwide cyber attack on medical facilities

Officials say the medical provider has resolved the issue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A cyberattack on Monday left several medical providers with unresponsive websites.

Atrium Health confirmed on Monday that they were one of the medical providers that suffered an attack. The issue was resolved by Atrium's information technology team within hours of the hack.

According to Atrium, the cyberattack only impacted the company's public-facing website. Hospital systems and patient portals remained fully functional during the incident, according to Atrium.

Websites for medical providers across the country had functionality problems on Monday. BetterCyber and other cybersecurity providers believe the attack stems from the Russian hacker group KilNet.

The attack comes just days after the Department of Justice took down a cybercriminal group that extorted schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure around the world.

