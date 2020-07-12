'Unique and different experience' | Attorney reflects on Mecklenburg County's first jury trial of pandemic

Delays due to the Thanksgiving holiday and concerns about exposure to COVID-19 contributed to a judge's decision to declare a mistrial.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County's first criminal jury trial since the start of the 2020 pandemic resulted in a judge declaring a mistrial following COVID-19 exposure concerns and delays.

The trial of Devin Tucker began the week of Nov. 16 and stretched over several days.

"It was obviously a very unique and different experience," James Exum, Tucker's attorney, said.

He said there were three different situations when jurors either fell ill or were exposed to people who may have had COVID-19 symptoms.

According to a courthouse spokeswoman, the jury hadn't reached a decision in their deliberations by the end of Friday, Nov. 20, so the judge ordered deliberations to resume after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Exum said once everyone returned from the holiday, a juror told the court he was with family members who had coronavirus-like symptoms.

Because state law prohibiting a juror from being replaced once deliberations began and the potential for a further delay while the juror got tested, the judge declared a mistrial.

Ultimately, no one involved in the trial tested positive for COVID-19, but Exum said there were several pandemic-related challenges, including jurors being required to wear face masks.

"You want to be able to see people's faces so you can gauge how they're reacting to you, how they're reacting to the jury," Exum said. "So you can't read the jurors."

Exum continued, "And then, I had a situation where some jurors said they couldn't hear me, and I think it's important to me and my client that I be heard, and of course, you're trying to talk through a mask so that makes it more difficult as well."

While some of his clients have waited in jail for years to prove their cases in court, Exum said public health has to take precedence.

"As they say, 'justice delayed is justice denied,'" Exum said. "So to the extent we can get these cases to trial, we want to do that, but first and foremost has to be the health issue. This is a unique situation."