CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A dangerous trend was caught on camera over the weekend.

There are several new videos showing a group of ATVs and dirt bikes illegally riding around the city on Sunday. Riders were seen hitting the streets in the South End, Plaza Midwood, and South Park, popping wheelies and doing burnouts in traffic.

It’s far from the first time WCNC Charlotte has reported on scenes like that in Charlotte. Now, drivers are sharing their video and asking what police are doing about it.

One person says they shot video around 4 p.m. on Sunday at Commonwealth and Thomas showing ATV’s and dirt bikes surrounding a car and popping wheelies.

Then about an hour later near Tyvola and Park Road in South Park, a group of riders took over all lanes of traffic in one direction.

Around the same time period, the vehicles were seen riding through Camden Road in South End.

The riders in South End were just feet from where an ATV crashed into a light-rail train last year. WCNC Charlotte obtained exclusive video of the train crashing into the ATV rider, which showed the rider ignored the crossing arm lights and went straight into the path of the train.

RELATED: ATV rider tried to bypass light rail gates before being hit by train in South End

“We heard the train screech,” one witness previously said.

The rider survived the crash, but within months of that incident, another case turned deadly.

Officers responded after Heather Perotti called 911 saying she’d been assaulted by the driver of a car who was associated with a group of ATV and dirt bikes. One of the dirt bike riders died, after taking off from police and crashing.

“I do feel very badly for his family, but it's a choice,” Perotti previously told WCNC Charlotte.

RELATED: Woman terrorized by ATV, dirt bike riders feels 'very badly' about rider who died, but 'it's a choice'

“It transitions from being stupid to being dangerous and criminal,” Charlotte city councilman Larken Egleston said.

WCNC Charlotte showed some of the crazy acts caught on camera to Councilman Egleston. He said as a driver, he’s dealt with the riders firsthand.

“It’s disorienting, you've got folks who again are just completely ignoring the traffic laws,” Councilman Egleston said.

Councilman Egleston says he strongly believes something needs to be done about the issue and he wants to look into if the city council can look into a possible solution.

“A deterrent could be a change in the laws, a deterrent could also be trying to engage with some of the folks who are leaders in those circles,” Councilman Egleston said.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says they are aware of the incidents and they’re actively working to ensure the safety of all drivers.

CMPD says if you see any reckless driving, including involving an ATV, to call 911.

RELATED: Video highlights trouble ATV riders and dirt bikes cause on Charlotte streets