CORNELIUS, N.C. -- Authorities have recovered a body on Lake Norman Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, a caller told the Iredell County Sheriff's Office a person was "in the water having difficulties." Deputies, as well as several other agencies, began heading to Lake Norman to search for the missing person.

Hours after the search, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said crews recovered a body believed to be the missing person.

Officials have not released the identity of the body recovered from Lake Norman.

