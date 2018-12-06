YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities in South Carolina believe they have found the remains of a Raleigh man who had been missing since June.

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, authorities found human remains in a creek and a wooded area near Will Jones Circle and South Anderson Road in Catawba, S.C. Wednesday.

Following an investigation with the York County Coroner's Office, deputies believe the remains were of 61-year-old Martin Bankhead. Bankhead was first reported missing on June 10 from his home in Raleigh.

On June 11, Bankhead's car was found off the road and stuck on the railroad tracks near Cureton Ferry Road in Catawba.

As of Sunday afternoon, coroners in York County have not yet released a separate statement saying the remains are positively identified as of Bankhead's.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC