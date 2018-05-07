CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. -- Authorities are investigating the death of a four-month-old child Wednesday night.

A Chesterfield County coroner told NBC Charlotte the four-month-old was taken to CMC Union before the child was pronounced dead.

The child's autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning and so far, no arrests have been made.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the child's death.

