Silver Alert issued for missing Concord woman

CONCORD, N.C. — Authorities are looking for 71-year-old Carol Hogue after she disappeared from a home on Ferncliff Drive. She is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Authorities said Hogue is a white female, 5-foot-3 with brown, shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing jeans and a white and blue short-sleeved shirt.

She may be driving a 2006 silver PT Cruiser with license plate number HJX-4368.