CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -- The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice said a juvenile placed in its custody at the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center failed to return to the Cabarrus County facility following a home visit back on May 12.

The juvenile is identified as Christopher M. and was last seen by his mother about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at his home on Courtney Landing in Charlotte. He had been released for visitation on an eight-hour day pass.

Nehemiah H. and was last seen by his mother about 2:45 p.m. Saturday at his home on Village Court in Charlotte. He had also been released for visitation on an eight-hour day pass.

© 2018 WCNC