Deputies searching for missing Chesterfield County woman

The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 on Sept. 19.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September.

The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.

Funderburk has not been heard from since Sept. 19, family members told deputies.

Funderburk is described as 35 with red hair and brown eyes, standing at five feet, six inches and weighing 110 pounds.

If you have seen, spoken to, or have any information on Brittney Funderburk, please call the tip line at 843-287-0235 or Crime Stoppers at 888-284-6372.

