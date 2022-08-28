Authorities searching for missing Gaston County woman

Brenda Thomas, 81, was last seen in Mount Holly. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gaston County police.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County has prompted state officials to issue a Silver Alert.

On Sunday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Brackett Thomas, 81, of Gaston County.

Thomas was last seen at 109 Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly. Authorities say she may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is described as a white woman that stands five feet four inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with blue eyes, and gray shoulder-length hair. Thomas was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink sweatpants.

Additionally, officials believe she may be traveling in a white 2001 GMC Yukon with North Carolina license plate number 0357HG.

Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.

