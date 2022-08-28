Authorities searching for missing Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County has prompted state officials to issue a Silver Alert.
On Sunday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Brackett Thomas, 81, of Gaston County.
Thomas was last seen at 109 Fites Creek Road in Mount Holly. Authorities say she may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
She is described as a white woman that stands five feet four inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with blue eyes, and gray shoulder-length hair. Thomas was last seen wearing a white shirt and pink sweatpants.
RELATED: 'We're as ready as we'll ever be' | CMS teachers will start school year amid staffing and salary challenges
Additionally, officials believe she may be traveling in a white 2001 GMC Yukon with North Carolina license plate number 0357HG.
Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gaston County Police Department at (704) 866-3320.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.