Authorities searching for missing teenager in Rowan County

Tiffanee Lynn Steverson, 15, was last seen at her home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — A search for a missing person is underway in Rowan County.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says Tiffanee Lynn Steverson, 15, was last seen at her home on File Farm Road in Salisbury.

Her family suggested to authorities that she ran away from home and is possibly in Charlotte.

Anyone with information about Steverson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at (704) 216-8711.

