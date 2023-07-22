Authorities searching for missing Lincolnton woman

Samantha Breeze Whitley, 22, was last seen on Gaston Street Ext. in Lincolnton, NC.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A search is underway for a missing person in Lincoln County.

The Lincolnton Police Department is searching for 22-year-old Samantha Breeze Whitley. Whitley was last seen Saturday around 1:30 a.m. on Gaston Street Ext. in Lincolnton. She was walking near the railroad tracks at Mohican Mills Warehouse.

Whitley has green eyes, straight blonde shoulder-length hair and has tattoos on both arms, chest and legs.

Anyone with information about Whitey's whereabouts should contact the Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Communications at 704-735-8202.

