CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Fire says a multi-agency search for the two missing boaters on Lake Norman has been suspended for the day.

Emergency crews across the Charlotte area began searching for two missing boaters around 9 a.m. Saturday. The two boaters were reported missing overnight and their boat was found overturned, according to Charlotte Fire.

"We're doing a grid search on the water," said Charlotte Fire battalion chief Rob Cannon. "Also, personnel on the shoreline of that area are trying to find anything we can at this point."

Officials have not released the identities of the missing boaters. Charlotte Fire said the investigation will continue but did not say when the search will resume.

