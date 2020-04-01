CONCORD, N.C. — Aveanna Propst, the 13-year-old shot and killed outside Concord Mills Mall last Saturday, was remembered during a vigil Friday in Concord.

On Friday, the focus was on the young life that was taken as dozens of people attended a vigil. There was a huge turnout of people celebrating the life of Aveanna Propst. Family and friends remembering her life and speaking out against the way she died.

"This is not normal. This family should not have to stand here tonight,” the woman leading the vigil said to the crowd.

The rain was pouring down, but dozens of people crowded under tents, many showing raw emotion.

"I don't think she knew this many people cared for her, it’s a whole lot,” says Aveanna’s cousin Dynasty Johnson.

Candle flames burning as many wondered why Aveanna's light was put out so soon.

"I’ll just miss seeing her loving her and laughing with her,” says Daviana Cooke, another cousin.

Aveanna was shot and killed outside the Dave and Buster's at Concord Mills Mall last Saturday. Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight the 2 suspects were having inside of the mall. But the 13-year-old was not the intended target, her cousins now left wondering how this could happen.

“How could a kid get a gun,” questions Myliya Smith.

Others saying as teenagers, they don’t even feel safe going to the mall.

"They're taking away our childhood, they're taking away part of our life. So when they took away Ave, they took away part of us. And that really hurt,” says Merecal Smith.

The funeral is Saturday at 2 at Barber Scotia College in Concord. It's open to the public.

Earlier in the day Friday, a second arrest was made in the shooting death. Another suspect, 18-year-old Dontae Milton-Black, made his first court appearance Thursday. Both are facing first degree murder charges.

