'It could've been much worse' | Avery County campground escapes major damage after flooding evacuation

Several communities in Avery County were evacuated after the Linville River flooded during Tuesday's storms.

PINEOLA, N.C. — Homeowners, businesses and RV campers in Avery County spent their Wednesday cleaning up after overnight storms led to power outages, downed trees, and flooding.

RV owners staying at Down by the River Campground in Pineola evacuated Tuesday after the Linville River spilled over its banks and into the campground.

Steve Reese and his wife came to the campground from Florida, and Reese was thankful the river stopped just below his camper.

"A little more, and it could've been much worse," Reese said. "We haven't ever seen it rain like that. Even down in Florida through the hurricanes. It was just pouring here."

RV owners are cleaning up mud caked on their vehicles after last night’s storms caused the Linville River to surge into Down by the River Campground last night. Several people had to evacuate, but thankfully, no injuries or extensive damage here. The story at 5:30 pm on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/cXb0haEhYz — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 18, 2021

The couple only had to wash off the mud from their camper and some of their outdoor furniture.

"Absolutely a sigh of relief," Reese said. "The dog is going to be the major clean-up."

Avery County Emergency Management told WCNC Charlotte they evacuated 122 people from Linville Land Harbor and 13 people from Down by the River Campground Tuesday night.

As he walked his dog near Lees-McRae College, Channing Watson watched as water poured down Mill Pond into the Elk River.

"I’ve never seen the dam overflowing that much," Watson said. "It's way wider than it normally is."

He said last night's storms also weren't normal.

"The wind was whipping, and the rain was harder than I've ever heard it,” Watson said. “It was pretty intense. Most intense one I’ve seen here."

“It’s normally a trickle.” | A Lees-McRae College student tells me he’s never seen the waterfall fron Mills Pond to the Elk River look this intense. This is near downtown Banner Elk. More on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/yggW4q5okl — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) August 18, 2021

The Avery County Sheriff's Office went on social media to dispel a rumor that deputies are asking businesses to remain closed Wednesday for clean-up.

The sheriff asked people to tell others the rumor is false.