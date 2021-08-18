'It could've been much worse' | Avery County campground escapes major damage after flooding evacuation

PINEOLA, N.C. — Homeowners, businesses and RV campers in Avery County spent their Wednesday cleaning up after overnight storms led to power outages, downed trees, and flooding.
RV owners staying at Down by the River Campground in Pineola evacuated Tuesday after the Linville River spilled over its banks and into the campground.
Steve Reese and his wife came to the campground from Florida, and Reese was thankful the river stopped just below his camper.
"A little more, and it could've been much worse," Reese said. "We haven't ever seen it rain like that. Even down in Florida through the hurricanes. It was just pouring here."
The couple only had to wash off the mud from their camper and some of their outdoor furniture.
"Absolutely a sigh of relief," Reese said. "The dog is going to be the major clean-up."
Avery County Emergency Management told WCNC Charlotte they evacuated 122 people from Linville Land Harbor and 13 people from Down by the River Campground Tuesday night.
As he walked his dog near Lees-McRae College, Channing Watson watched as water poured down Mill Pond into the Elk River.
"I’ve never seen the dam overflowing that much," Watson said. "It's way wider than it normally is."
He said last night's storms also weren't normal.
"The wind was whipping, and the rain was harder than I've ever heard it,” Watson said. “It was pretty intense. Most intense one I’ve seen here."
The Avery County Sheriff's Office went on social media to dispel a rumor that deputies are asking businesses to remain closed Wednesday for clean-up.
The sheriff asked people to tell others the rumor is false.
