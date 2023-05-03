Babies born on 5/3 surprised with $1,053 at Atrium Health hospitals

Babies born on 5/3 will be surprised with several gifts at Atrium Health Hospitals!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Babies born on May 3 at local Atrium Health hospitals will be surprised with a gift of $1,053 to open a 529 college savings account.

May 3 is a day Fifth Third Bank celebrates, as it is 5/3 on the calendar.

With Mother’s Day just days away, the Bank and Buescher will also present the new parents with care packages that include a DoorDash gift card, and gifts for the baby including a onesie and a milestone blanket.

Other participating hospitals include:

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Atrium Health Cleveland

Atrium Health Lincoln

Atrium Health Pineville

Atrium Health Stanly

Atrium Health Union

Atrium Health Union West

Atrium Health University City.

Babies born at these hospitals on May 3 will also receive gifts from Fifth Third.

